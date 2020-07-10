1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Colorado woman says hole in wall led to ‘at least 25, 30’ snakes invading her apartment

Animals

by: Shaul Turner (KDVR) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado woman says dozens of snakes invaded her apartment following building renovations.  

Charlotte Moore says snakes have been getting into her home at the Fitzsimmons Junction Apartments since June 2, when balconies were moved at the complex.

“We noticed the smell was really bad and that’s when we started seeing the snakes,” Moore said.

She says at least 25 snakes have appeared along baseboards and under furniture, causing her to stay up for most of the night.

“I am up at 4 in the morning and I stay up until I literally fall asleep,” Moore said.

Moore has a distinct dislike and fear of snakes.

“To me, snake is Satan and I don’t deal with him. You feel me?” she said.

“To me, snake is Satan and I don’t deal with him. You feel me?”

Charlotte Moore

Moore, who has a disabled son, wants to be released from her lease.  .

Representative Lauren Richardson from the complex’s corporate office explained that a hole was discovered inside of a wall in the unit and has now been repaired.

The company issued a statement:

“The safety and comfort of our tenants is our highest priority. We take any presence of snakes very seriously and have worked with our professional pest control provider, who has assured us the issue has been adequately resolved. In addition to working with pest control, we have offered to accommodate Ms. Moore by relocating her to another unit or by releasing her from her lease with the return of her deposit. Ms. Moore chose to decline our offers and remain in the unit as the situation was addressed and ultimately resolved.”

Colorado’s law of habitability states landlords must provide a space that is safe, clean and does not pose health risks. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss