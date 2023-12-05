ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to break up a large number of crows in Rochester, the city began a project with the USDA’s Wildlife Service Program.

The project occurred throughout Monday evening as wildlife biologists broke up the roost with pyrotechnics, spotlights and lasers, and recordings of crow distress calls.

Experts said these are harmless to the birds — but they will scatter in smaller groups over a broader area.

According to the city, this method was employed to not only disperse the roost, but also to reduce damage.

City officials say that they will conduct follow-ups to prevent the roost from coming back together. Anyone in the Rochester area who sees a large group of crows is asked to call 311 or 428-5990.

