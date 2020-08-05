City offering free pet adoptions throughout the month of August

Animals

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is offering free pet adoptions and waiving all adoption fees for cats and dogs through the month of August.

“In conjunction with our COVID-19 response plan, we have been focusing increasingly on keeping pets in homes and out of the shelter,” Director of Animal Services Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement. “With the pending eviction boom, increased unemployment, and possible second spike in COVID cases, we need to be prepared for increased intakes and staffing shortages. Waiving adoption fees is a proven marketing tactic to stimulate shelter adoptions and adopters of free pets are no less caring than paying clients.”

The press release said it’s is not an on-site adoption event as most adoptions have shifted to virtual format since the pandemic. Those looking to adopt can go to the City of Rochester’s pet adoption website and submit a form.

“As part of the process, meet-and-greets between adopters and pets are being scheduled outside of the Rochester Animal Services Center at 184 Verona St. Such visitations are contactless and require social distancing and face masks.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss