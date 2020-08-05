City offering free pet adoptions throughout the month of August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is offering free pet adoptions and waiving all adoption fees for cats and dogs through the month of August.

“In conjunction with our COVID-19 response plan, we have been focusing increasingly on keeping pets in homes and out of the shelter,” Director of Animal Services Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement. “With the pending eviction boom, increased unemployment, and possible second spike in COVID cases, we need to be prepared for increased intakes and staffing shortages. Waiving adoption fees is a proven marketing tactic to stimulate shelter adoptions and adopters of free pets are no less caring than paying clients.”

The press release said it’s is not an on-site adoption event as most adoptions have shifted to virtual format since the pandemic. Those looking to adopt can go to the City of Rochester’s pet adoption website and submit a form.

“As part of the process, meet-and-greets between adopters and pets are being scheduled outside of the Rochester Animal Services Center at 184 Verona St. Such visitations are contactless and require social distancing and face masks.”