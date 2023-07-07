ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of cats are dogs are looking for forever homes, and Rochester Animal Services will be hosting a free pet adoption to help them do just that.

The free pet adoption event will take place at the City’s animal shelter on Verona Street on July 10 through 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with no appointment needed.

To see all of the adorable cats and dogs available to adopt, visit here for cats and here for dogs, where you can also start the process online.

All adoption fees are waived for both cats and dogs thanks to support from Petco Love.

The shelter urges interested visitors to bring along a collar, leash, or pet carrier to safely transport their new pet home.

If you aren’t quite ready for the commitment to owning a pet yet, the shelter also accepts donations and sponsorships for their animals.

For more information on adopting a pet from Rochester Animal Services, visit their website.