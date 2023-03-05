ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fancy Felines from around the country had the opportunity to be crowned Top Cat at the 70th annual Cat Fanciers’ Association cat show Sunday.

The competition took place at the Sweden-Clarkson Community Center in Brockport.

The Cat Fanciers’ Assocation is a non-profit dedicated to the welfare of cats. More than one hundred cats of 40 different breeds attended this year’s show.

Those who stopped by also had the chance to see the cats while they waited to compete.

“There’s 10 rings here. Each ring has a judge in it, and what they do is they judge all the cats one by one, and then they pick their top 10 or top 15,” Dawn Tenhoeve, the owner of the first-place cat. “It’s beautiful, it’s wonderful, and just for the encouragement of getting a kitten out into this environment is very important so they’re not home alone and just being scared of everything.”

This year’s event was sponsored by Genesee Cat Fanciers.