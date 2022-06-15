ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Park Zoo’s animal family is growing!

Bianca, the Seneca Park Zoo’s female Canada lynx, gave birth on June 2, officials announced Wednesday. They say it was the first successful Canda lynx litter born at the zoo.

Seneca Park Zoo Director Steve Lacy said the kittens will not be on habitat for a few weeks as Bianca is keeping them out of sight in the den, but he added that each day they are getting stronger and are being monitored 24/7.

The two kittens are the offspring of the zoo’s two Canada lynx male Gretzky, born in 2012, and Bianca, born in 2013.

In other recent zoo news, during Monroe County Executive Adam Bell’s 2022 State of the County address, he pitched a $121 expansion and upgrade plan for the zoo to create an indoor rain forest, and a 220,000-gallon aquarium with sharks.

The zoo also recently announced plans to lower the admission rate to $1 for SNAP recipients and their families as part of the Museums For All initiative.