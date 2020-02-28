Body armor donated to five MCSO K-9s

MONROE COUNTY, (WROC) — The hard working K-9s of the sheriff’s office will be a little more protected on their next mission.

Bullet and stab protective vests were donated by Vested Interest in K9’s to five K-9’s from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Kato, Hary, Sabre, Dyno and Jax will be sporting their new vests, valued at $1,744-$2,283 and weighing about four to five pounds.

“Our K-9s are a critical component of our team, accomplishing several missions to include drug enforcement, bomb identification, search and rescue operations and the apprehension of fleeing subject,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said in a statement. “The protection of our K-9s and their handlers, is essential. We appreciate the generosity of those who have the best interest of our K-9s in mind.”

The vests include a five-year warranty.