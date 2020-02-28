1  of  6
Closings
Attica Central Literacy West NY-Warsaw Perry Central Warsaw Central Warsaw Head Start Wyoming Central

Body armor donated to five MCSO K-9s

Animals

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Deputy Bell with Dyno (Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

MONROE COUNTY, (WROC) — The hard working K-9s of the sheriff’s office will be a little more protected on their next mission.

Bullet and stab protective vests were donated by Vested Interest in K9’s to five K-9’s from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Kato, Hary, Sabre, Dyno and Jax will be sporting their new vests, valued at $1,744-$2,283 and weighing about four to five pounds.

“Our K-9s are a critical component of our team, accomplishing several missions to include drug enforcement, bomb identification, search and rescue operations and the apprehension of fleeing subject,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said in a statement. “The protection of our K-9s and their handlers, is essential. We appreciate the generosity of those who have the best interest of our K-9s in mind.”

The vests include a five-year warranty.

  • Deputy Priolo and Sabre ((Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Deputy Root and Harry (Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Deputy Lane and Kato (Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Deputy Charvat and Jax (Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Deputy Bell with Dyno (Photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss