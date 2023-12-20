ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders announced funding for new overnight emergency veterinary services in Monroe County.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle announced the funds for a 24-hour care facility following the closure of Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services.

The Rochester Emergency Veterinarian Services will open an overnight animal hospital in January 2024. The County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency will provide $100,000 in assistance for equipment needed to open the facility.

“The other critical note here is that the investment’s going to play an important role in workforce development. The launch of this facility will help our region retain its veterinary staff. It’s going to work to educate, train, and build our future veterinary service workforce. The opening of the REV center here will create 20 new jobs for veterinarians, licensed veterinary technicians, and other support staff,” announced Bello.

VSES closed last month, but the facility reduced its hours over the summer. Before that, it was the only 24-hour vet clinic in Henrietta.

Although there are still options for veterinary emergency care, the closest facilities that offer 24/7 emergency care for your pets at the moment is in Buffalo. Lollypop Farm is also encouraging residents to read up on other options.

Amid the news, three local veterinarians are working to bring extended services to the Rochester area before next year.

Watch the video below to see the full announcement