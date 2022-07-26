FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials at Lollypop Farm announced the “Doggy Day Out” program Tuesday, all in a bid to allow local sheltered dogs to enjoy time in the outdoors.

Community members can now take dogs currently living in Lollypop for a walk, hikes, or any other outdoor activity. The program is for everyone — not just for people who are looking to adopt.

“It’s as simple as going up to our Adoptions Desk and letting the staff know you are interested in taking a dog out for a “Doggy Day Out”’, said Vicky Pape, Lollypop Farm’s Director of Animal Placement. “From there, you’ll be on your way for a day of fun.”

Officials say participants must be 21-years-old or older with a valid ID to take the dogs.

Activities allowed by program members include going to parks, exploring neighborhoods, getting a pup cup, going for a car ride and more.

Learn more about how to participate in “Doggy Day Out” at: Lollypop.org/DoggyDayOut.