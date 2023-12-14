ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new baby giraffe has been born at the Seneca Park Zoo!

Zoo officials announced that the baby giraffe, who is the offspring of Iggy and Parker, was born late Wednesday night. The calf’s gender is unknown at this time.

This is the fourth Masai giraffe born at the Seneca Park Zoo after Kipenzi, suffering from a tumor, gave birth to her baby giraffe, who has been named Parker Junior in honor of Parker, who died last February when he got caught in the gate.

Zoo medical staff said the baby calf is doing well and is acclimating to the zoo. They said the Animals of the Savannah building will be closed so Iggy and the new calf can bond.