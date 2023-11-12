ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local animal shelter is offering a Thanksgiving Holiday Fostering Program to help out the city’s furry friends.

The city’s animal shelter reported overcrowding issues. The shelter is looking for help to provide care for the shelter’s animals.

This holiday season, Rochester Animal Services (RAS) is offering a Thanksgiving Holiday Fostering Program, for people to take in one of their animals for a week. Those who offer a loving home for the shelter’s animals from Friday, November 17 through Saturday, November 25 will be provided with all the necessary food and supplies.

Fosters who aren’t willing to part ways with their guest at the end of their week will have their adoption fees waived.

The shelter wants to remind those who are looking for a new home for their current pet, to consider rehoming. Providing knowledge of a pet’s needs to find a new family, without a stop in a shelter, will make transitioning to a new home easier for their beloved pets.

For more information on how to participate in the Thanksgiving holiday fostering program visit City of Rochester Animal Services.