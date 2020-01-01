About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.

This photo provided by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources shows a golden eagle dubbed Hytop with a cellular data transmitter on Feb. 9, 2013, at Skyline Wildlife Management Area in Alabama. Such transmitters are one way the department keeps tabs on the golden eagles that winter in the state. Those fitted to eagles since the start of 2019 are much smaller. (Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources via AP)

Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way.

Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.