ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weekend, fancy felines from around the country will have the opportunity to earn top cat status at the 70th annual Cat Fanciers’ Association cat show, sponsored by Genesee Cat Fanciers.

The show will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Sweden-Clarkson Community Center in Brockport.

News 8’s Brennan Somers spoke with Carmen Johnson-Lawrence about the event. She says more than 150 pedigreed cats encompassing over 40 different breeds are expected to attend this year’s show.

Tickets will be available at the gate. The cost of admission is $7.00 for adults, $4.00 for children ages 4-12 years, and free for those under 3!