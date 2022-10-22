With temperatures dropping, rodent infestations may become more common in residential and commercial buildings, experts warn. (Getty Images)

(WGHP) — Orkin has published its 2022 list of America’s “Rattiest Cities,” highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.

Orkin, Inc., the Atlanta-based pest control company, has produced its “Rattiest Cities” list for eight straight years. Rankings are based on the number of new rodent treatments performed at both residential and commercial properties within the last year, specifically between Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022.

Taking the top spot in 2021 — and keeping its streak alive — is Chicago, a city deemed by Orkin to be the “rattiest” in the country for an eighth straight year.

New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco rounded out the top five — with New York overtaking L.A. for the first time in the history of Orkin’s rankings.

Most of the other cities on the list remained at more or less the same level of rattiness since 2021, with some clawing up slightly in the rankings or falling down a few spots. Notable exceptions include Nashville and Tampa, both of which climbed seven spots to No. 29 and No. 43 (respectively), while Sacramento and Portland, Ore., both fell seven spots to No. 36. and No. 45. Burlington, Vermont, is also significantly less “ratty” than it was in 2021, dropping from No. 39 to No. 50, according to the press release.

The biggest jumps, however, belong to Fort Wayne and South Bend, Indiana, which made their debut on the list in 2022. Fort Wayne jumped 12 spots to secure the No. 48 spot, while South Bend climbed a whopping 21 spots to land at No. 44.

A full list of Orkin’s “Rattiest Cities” can be found below, with plus (+) or minus (-) symbols indicating their change over last year’s list:

Chicago New York (+1) Los Angeles (-1) Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia (+1) Baltimore (-1) Cleveland, Oh. (+2) Detroit (-1) Denver (-1) Seattle Minneapolis Boston Atlanta (+1) Indianapolis (-1) Pittsburgh Cincinnati (+2) San Diego (-1) Hartford (+2) Miami Milwaukee (+1) Houston (-4) Dallas (-3) Portland, OR Columbus, OH (+1) Richmond (+2) Kansas City (-2) Norfolk (-1) Nashville (+7) St. Louis Grand Rapids (+1) Raleigh (+3) Champaign (+4) Albany (-3) Louisville (+5) Sacramento (-7) New Orleans (-4) Charlotte (+4) Buffalo (+2) Flint (-6) Greenville (+3) Syracuse (+4) Tampa (+7) South Bend (+21) Portland (-7) Phoenix (-3) Charleston Fort Wayne (+12) Orlando (+3) Burlington (-11)

With temperatures dropping as we inch closer to the winter months, rodent infestations are something to remain on the lookout for, Orkin wrote.

“Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons,” said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, in this week’s press release. “Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

Orkin further claims that outdoor dining structures, which became popular during the pandemic, have also become attractive places for mice to eat and breed — a phenomenon “unique to previous years.”

More information on discouraging the presence of rodents can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Orkin also shared tips for homeowners dealing with infestations in its press release.