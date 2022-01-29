2 male penguins at zoo become foster parents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A pair of male Humboldt penguins at a New York zoo have teamed up to become foster parents to a new hatchling. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse says the same-sex foster couple, Elmer and Lima, are a first for the zoo.

Several other institutions have seen success with same-sex penguins tending eggs together and caring for newborns.

Zoo officials on Friday said that Elmer and Lima watched over an egg that came from a pair of breeding penguins that have a history of inadvertently breaking their fertilized eggs.

They were successful, and the chick hatched on New Year’s Day.

