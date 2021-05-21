136 animals rescued from Livingston County, Lollypop seeking foster volunteers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm officials are seeking foster volunteers and donations of supplies to assist with the care of 136 animals rescued Thursday.

Lollypop was called into help rescue 136 animals from a trailer and surrounding property in Livingston County.

Officials say Lollypop’s Humane Law Enforcement and Shelter teams transported 39 rabbits, 24 chickens, 22 gerbils, 19 domestic birds, 18 ducks, six turkeys, five dogs, two hamsters, and one turtle back to Lollypop’s facility.

Officials say care for these animals will take time, space, and resources. To learn more about how you can help become a foster volunteer, visit this website. Or to make a donation, visit this website.