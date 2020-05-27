Live Now
$10,000 reward offered after bears spotted with missing limbs

Animals

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) — An organization dedicated to helping bears in North Carolina has offered a reward after multiple bears were spotted in the state without limbs.

According to a post from Help Asheville Bears, one bear was reported with a missing front leg.

The post also said another bear was spotted with a missing limb in the same area, this one different from the one in the picture provided by HAB.

HAB says there have been 15 confirmed bears with missing limbs within a 90-mile radius of Asheville, North Carolina.

Anyone who spots these injured bears is asked to contact the organization. HAB is also asking everyone in the area to spread the word to help find those responsible for the injury.

If you are aware of any illegal trapping or poaching of bears, HAB says there is a $10,000 reward for anonymous tips.

The organization has also directed supporters to an online petition to stop the sale of foot holds and leg traps intended to capture and harm bears.

The petition had more than 110,000 signatures as of 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

