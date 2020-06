10 baby ducklings were rescued from a grate on Monroe Avenue on Tuesday. (Photo by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — In a time when our nation is facing multiple crises, and stress, fear and anxieties may be running at an all time high, some heart warming and adorable news came out of Pittsford.

10 baby ducklings were rescued from a grate on Monroe Avenue on Tuesday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office put out a tweet with images of the operation.

The timing seems perfect for this heartwarming story. Thank you MCSO Dep. Hillegeer, @NYSDOTRochester Byron Luxon, @PittsfordTown Animal Ctrl. Ofc. Carolyn Casey, @PittsfordTown Sewer Dept. for rescuing 10 ducklings who fell through a grate on Monroe Ave. near French Rd. today. pic.twitter.com/ypySvbPgbH — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) June 3, 2020