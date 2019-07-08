Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Traffic
Top Stories
South Korea: North Korea launched projectiles into sea
Top Stories
Eastman School of Music and URMC bring music to those who need it most
Officials: Assault on teen girl in Riga Wednesday didn’t happen
Doctors warn against buying breast milk on Facebook
Weather forecast: Clear overnight ahead of a picture-perfect weekend
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Strength of late friend propels Devin Singletary
Top Stories
Bobby Johnson proves to be an offensive coach that makes an impact
Top Stories
Shaq’s summer of giving back
Bills Camp Tonight: Live on July 31, 2019
Bills’ big free agent acquisition Mitch Morse in concussion protocol
Bills Camp Tonight: Live from St. John Fisher on July 30, 2019
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Batavia man accused of impersonating police officer at Darien Lake
Top Stories
Officials: Assault on teen girl in Riga Wednesday didn’t happen
Top Stories
Doctors warn against buying breast milk on Facebook
73 flea-ridden, malnourished dogs seized from Naples home
Nature’s spotlight: Clouds on Lake Ontario sunset
RCSD sues City of Rochester over referendum question
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Animals
73 flea-ridden, malnourished dogs seized from Naples home
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Bills Training Camp guide: Tickets, parking, events and more
Weather forecast: Clear overnight ahead of a picture-perfect weekend
More Don't Miss