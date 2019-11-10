Animal shelters looking to upgrade can apply for state funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Animal shelters looking to upgrade their facilities can once again apply for funding through New York State.

The $5 million is being made available through the New York State Companion Capital Fund.

Eligible organizations will be able to use the money to make major improvements and increase the quality of care toward the animals.

This is the third round of funding for the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund.

A total of $15 million has been dedicated to the program since 2017.

“Making sure companion animals have a sturdy roof above their heads and a good place to live while awaiting their forever homes is key to shelter adoption programs across New York.” LIBBY POST, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR – NEW YORK STATE ANIMAL PROTECTION

In 2019, the Finger Lakes Wayne County Humane Society received $138,565 to enhance their dog holding area and County Acres Animal Shelter Inc. in Homer received $101,365 to construct a quarantine area, outdoor play area, and update current housing facilities.

Animal shelters looking to apply for 2020 funding can inquire here.