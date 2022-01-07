Andrew Cuomo appearing in Albany City Court virtually

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. The U.S. Department of Justice began a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against former Cuomo, New York officials disclosed Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York who resigned in August 2021 rather than face potential impeachment hearings, has a virtual court appearance scheduled at Albany City Court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The Democratic ex-governor was due to answer to a misdemeanor criminal charge in court over an allegation that he fondled an aide. But Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked the judge to dismiss the criminal complaint filed by Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple in October.

Soares said Tuesday he couldn’t prove the case. “While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence, we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” read a statement from Soares, who added that he was “deeply troubled.”

