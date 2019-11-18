An important rule for retirement accounts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA Ryan Lane from the Bonadio Group and the New York State Society of CPAs discussed required minimum distributions from retirement accounts Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“If you have a retirement account and you reach the age of 70 and a half, there’s a quite amount of money that you need to withdraw from those accounts each year,” explained Lane. “Typically, you’re talking about employer-sponsored accounts such as 401(k), also traditional IRAs and IRA-based accounts such as a simple IRA.”

The minimum distribution amount is calculated by taking your balance as of December 31 of the prior year for all of your accounts and dividing that number by a life expectancy figure contained on an IRS table. “You have to take out by December 31 each year, except for if you have an IRA and you turn 70 and a half that year, you’re allowed to take it by April 1st of the next year,” noted Lane.

Except for the amounts previously taxed, your distribution will be included in your ordinary income, similar to as if they were wages. “If you itemize, you can offset your required minimum distributions by taking a particular amount from your IRA and giving it to a charitable organization and that will count towards your RMD,” Lane said.

Lane added if you don’t take your RMD by the required deadline or you don’t take the full amount, the amount that’s left in the account is going to be taxed at 50 percent. “You can appeal it to the IRS if you can show a reasonable cause for missing the deadline, that will require filing an additional form and a letter of explanation with the IRS.”

Any certified public accountant can help you with your required minimum distribution.

For more Smart Money advice, visit the New York State Society of CPAs website.