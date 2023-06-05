ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— “An Affair to Remember” was held Monday night, with its unique Top Chef Challenge at the Hyatt Regency, all for a good cause.

The event raises funds for the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and features a variety of delectable entrees crafted by talented chefs in the Rochester area.

Each attendee votes on their favorite dish, along with a celebrity panel of judges, to determine the recipient of this year’s “top chef” award.

But organizers say the fun activities are just one portion of this event— for a lot of people, the cause hits close to home.

“I think everybody here, or most people here have a story. They know somebody either very close to them or someone fairly close to them who has been impacted… it’s just unbelievable the number of people impacted, it’s well over six million people,” says Jim Walter, Chairman of Finger Lakes Alzheimer’s Association.

Monday night’s fundraiser was the first of its kind since the Pandemic, something organizers noted made it all the more special.

News 8 WROC’s very own Isabel Garcia served as the emcee for this special event.

If you would like to support the Alzheimer’s Association you can visit ALZ.org.