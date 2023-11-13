ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Amtrak has confirmed that service between New York City and Albany has been suspended for the second day in a row. The service disruption was first announced on November 12 and is currently set to continue until further notice.

The suspension stems from safety concerns caused by structure issues with a privately owned, non-Amtrak garage located above the Empire Line tracks in New York City. The following train schedule updates were released earlier today:

Trains 233, 234, 235, 237, 240, 241, 244 and 280 have been cancelled.

Trains 49 and 69 will now originate from Albany.

Any trains from Albany to New York City that have not been cancelled outright will stop at the Croton-on-Hudson station.

Amtrak stated on Monday that they are working with the builder owner and the NYC Department of Buildings to restore service as soon as possible. Amtrak customers can get the latest train status information by visiting the Amtrak website.

Anyone who has had their travel impacted can call 800-USA-RAIL to have cancellation fees waived. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.