BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — American Medical Response of Western New York has reportedly had one of their paramedic supervisor fly cars stolen after it was stuck in snow, the organization announced in a Facebook post Saturday night.

AMR says the vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe with standard AMR markings that is identified as Medic 21, was stuck in snow on William L Gaiter Parkway in Buffalo less than a mile from the organization’s office.

After the Buffalo Department of Public Works sent a loader to dig the vehicle out, by the time AMR workers returned to retrieve it, it had been stolen.

AMR is asking the public not to approach the vehicle and to notify the authorities if it is spotted.