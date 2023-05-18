ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans swept the top-seeded Toronto Marlies in decisive fashion to move on to the fourth round of the AHL playoffs.

The Amerks won 8-4 at Blue Cross Arena, led by Lukas Rousek with four ponits (1+3) and 34 saves by Malcolm Subban.

Now it’s on to Hershey to face the Bears. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center.

The Amerks are in the conference finals for the first time since 2004. The Bears are also coming off a sweep, after beating Hartford Wednesday night.

Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1|Tuesday, May 23 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 2 | Thursday, May 25 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 3 | Saturday, May 27 – Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 4 | Monday, May 29 – Hershey at Rochester | 6:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 5 | Wednesday, May 31 – Rochester at Hershey| 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*Game 6 | Friday, June 2 – Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 7 | Monday, June 5 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*if necessary

Tickets for games 3 and 4 at Blue Cross Arena go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. to the general public, with a special pre-sale offer starting Friday at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for access here.