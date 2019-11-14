Amerks pay tribute to veterans with Military Appreciation Night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans and Veterans Outreach Center will once again collaborate for Military Appreciation Night this Friday, November 15 at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks will host Cleveland that night in a 7:05 face off.

Amerks in-game host Suzie Cool and VOC Executive Director Laura Stradley discussed the event Wednesday on News 8.

“The Amerks Military Appreciation Night presented by the Veterans Outreach Center is one of our biggest nights that we have every single year and it’s just to honor those who have served and are still serving,” said Cool. “We’re extremely excited to have it again this season. Of course, we have a lot planned for this year as we always do – one of them being our specialty themed jerseys that both ourselves and Cleveland will be repping. The best part about these is they’re being auctioned off during the game, both Cleveland and Rochester’s. And if you are lucky enough to receive one of Rochester’s, then you are invited down onto the ice after the game and you actually get the jersey off the players back. So a very cool experience for some of our fans!”

All active, reserve, National Guard, and retired military personnel are eligible to receive one complimentary ticket for the game. “All they have to do is go on over to the Blue Cross Arena or the VOC and they can get those tickets,” noted Cool. “We also have some special packages available this year and it’s actually a brand new thing that we have – Red, White, and Blue Packages. They are all different ticket numbers available in these packages. They’re available for fans or for businesses to purchase. You can go to amerks.com/military to check out what those packages are exactly, and essentially all of those tickets go to the VOC for families to go to the Military Appreciation Night.”

Stradley said the collaboration is an important one for the VOC. “We’ve done it for the last five years I think. It’s definitely a very exciting night for us and just an exciting season. I love that they do this right around Veterans Day every year. They’re such strong supporters of our organization and it’s community partnerships like this that really help us support our programs all year long.”

Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the programs at the VOC. “We do offer so many things to veterans,” said Stradley. ” We offer assistance for veterans experiencing homelessness or joblessness, but also newer this year, we’re offering chiropractic therapy, onsite massage therapy. We have a lot of peer support programs. I mean, the list is pretty long of the things that we offer at VOC. And of course, we’re renovating our residential facilities right now. So support from the Amerks and fans coming out is huge to be able to continue doing all those things.”

For more information visit the Amerks website and the Veterans Outreach Center website.