Amerks coach called up to help Sabres while assistant coach battles pneumonia

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Amerks head coach Chris Taylor will assist the Buffalo Sabres’ coaching staff to start the season.

Buffalo Sabres assistant coach Don Granato has been hospitalized with severe pneumonia and will be taking a medical leave from the team.

In the interim, Amerks assistant coach Gord Dineen will assume head coaching duties for the Rochester squad. Sabres development coach Adam Mair will also assist the Amerks coaching staff for the beginning of the season.

The Sabres begin their season Thursday night in Pittsburgh against the Penguins. The Amerks begin their season Friday vs. the Syracuse Crunch at the Blue Cross Arena.