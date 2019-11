ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Amerks are auctioning off their specialty jerseys throughout the 2019-2020 season.

The Amerks will have four different specialty jerseys available for purchase using the online platform — Dash.

The jerseys include military appreciation night this Friday, defend the ice night, Irish night and pink the rink night.

Fans can bid on the military-themed jerseys now through 3 p.m. on Thursday.