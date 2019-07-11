American Red Cross facing blood shortage

(WTAJ) — The American Red Cross needs your help.

The agency issued an “Emergency Need” for eligible individuals of all blood types.

Currently, blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

There were fewer blood donors and blood drives last week due to the Fourth of July holiday, which the Red Cross says may have resulted in as many as 17,000 fewer blood donations.

According to the American Red Cross website, every two seconds, someone needs blood and every 30 seconds, someone needs platelets in the United States.