American doctor murdered while on vacation in Belize

ROANOKE, Va. (AP/WFXR) — A Virginia doctor and his local guide were fatally shot while fishing in Belize.

The Roanoke Times reports that the body of 53-year-old Gary Swank, a cardiologist at Virginia Tech’s Carilion Clinic, was found in a lagoon in San Pedro. The paper cites screenshots of a statement from Belize authorities that was distributed in the country through a messaging app.

A U.S. State Department spokeswoman could not confirm the circumstances. Virginia Senator Mark Warner said his office is monitoring the case.

Swank arrived in Belize on Saturday with his wife and three children.