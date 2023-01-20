IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit is stepping in to keep a long-time ambulance service in the town able to remain fully staffed and keep up with high call volumes to serve the town.

After studying how Irondequoit Ambulance operates for two years, the Town Board learned the non-profit emergency service was having a hard time bringing in enough funds to pay for more resources to meet the demand these days. So, a new partnership was created.

In a unanimous decision, Irondequoit Councilmembers voted to approve a one-year contract to pay Irondequoit Ambulance up to $300,000 to respond to calls within the town.

“You see EMS struggling all over the state and country and Irondequoit is no exception to that,” Irondequoit Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick said. “They provide great service and local service. I was provided with a bunch of data and information and in order to provide our residents with the proper service, we feel this is necessary.”

Because Irondequoit Ambulance is not part of the town government, almost all their funding comes from patients’ insurance plans, Medicare, and Medicaid. But those payments can take months to come in, impacting the agency’s budget.

“So as our costs continue to increase and everything we do in our lives and the ambulance service increase there’s very little ability to expand that,” Chief Thomas Kirchoff stated. “So, this is a big change to finally able to have a relatively steady funding source.”

Chief Thomas Kirchoff says their department last year received almost 7,000 calls. Plus, new challenges brought on by the pandemic called for more help to be needed.

“We initially lost a lot of EMTs and paramedics in the system that decided they no longer wanted to do this due to the pandemic,” Chief Kirchoff continued. “And as the stress built on the hospitals our crews had to spend longer times at the hospitals so we couldn’t get them back out. So, to refresh our crews this is a very big benefit to keep the services running in Irondequoit.”

A majority of the calls Irondequoit Ambulance handles are on the East side of town. The town council also voted unanimously to approve a contract with Monroe Ambulance this year to cover different parts of town.

Under the contract, the Town will only pay for these ambulance services when they’re deployed throughout the town and taxpayers won’t be billed if they are called out to assist other agencies.