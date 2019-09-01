Amber Alert issued in Allegheny County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert in Allegheny County.

The Penn Hills Borough Police Department is searching for Malani Johnson. Johnson is described as a 2-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and skirt with floral design and black sandals.

Johnson was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay Drives in Penn Hills Borough. She was abducted by 25-year-old Sharena Islam.

Nancy is described as an Indian/American female with black hair and brown eyes.

Nancy was driving a black 2017 Toyota Prius with the PA registration KLW 3926. The car had an Uber sticker in the right front side window. Police have found the car but the child is still missing.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling the Penn Hills Borough Police Department at 412-473-3705.