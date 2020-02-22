AMBER Alert issued for North Carolina baby; mother arrested

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby boy missing from the Mecklenburg County area, near Charlotte.

The Matthews Police Department said 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, have been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since Thursday at around 10 p.m.

Police reported Tamara Brown was arrested near Galleria Boulevard on Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Prior to her arrest, police say she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.

Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her Friday night.

They do not know where the infant may be. Matthews Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for the child.

If you know where Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson is, you’re asked to call 911 or the Matthews Police Department immediately.