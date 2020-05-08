AMBER Alert issued for Clifton Park child possibly in danger

CLIFTON PARK N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred at about 1 a.m. Friday at Tallow Wood Dr.

Police said they believe that the child is in danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.

The child, Gustavo Oliveira is a Hispanic male, approximately 9 years old with short, black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing orange shorts and a red t-shirt.

The suspect, Nivaldo P. Oliveira is a Hispanic male is approximately 41 years old with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

New York State Police said they do not have a vehicle description at this time.

Nivaldo Oliveira was accused of illegally entering his estranged wife’s apartment in the past.

According to a report on the Daily Gazette he was arrested on February with charges of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree stalking. He was later arraigned and ordered held.

In the report, police said on February 9th at about 10:30 p.m. Nivaldo entered the woman’s home, disconnected a camera and hid under a couch for some time and fled before police arrived. Meanwhile the woman hid in the upstairs bathroom with Gustavo while calling 911.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police Clifton Park at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.