AMBER Alert issued for abducted Virginia 2-year-old boy

WARREN, V.A. (WRIC-TV) — Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for an abducted 2-year-old boy.

Raequon Alan Ashby is described as a white male with curly, brown hair and blue eyes. He is 1’9 in height and weighs 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-blue “Paw Patrol” shirt with a dark collar and red/black light-up “Paw Patrol” shoes.

State police say he was abducted by 21-year-old Jashar R. Ashby. Ashby is described as a black male with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. He is 5’10 in height and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

The suspect was last seen the afternoon of July 3, 2019, in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal, Virginia.

State police say the suspect’s red 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plate: VTR 8376, has since been found abandoned.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911 or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128 or #77 on a cell.