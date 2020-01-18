Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Texas girl

AUSTIN, T.X. (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen leaving a middle school in southwest Austin.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Avery Claire Reynolds. The Austin Independent School District police asked for the public’s help finding Reynolds on January 15.

Law enforcement said they believe Reynolds is in grave or immediate danger.

She is described as wearing red-framed glasses, a grey hoodie with “small” in black letters, black leggings and aqua Nike shoes.

Officials say she was last seen leaving Small Middle School and is believed to be with her mother, Kassia Vaughan, who is in violation of a court order.

She is driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with TX license plate DTM-3557. The car also has front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on the rear left next to the license plate.

Kassia Vaughan and Avery Claire Reynolds

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Austin Police Department.