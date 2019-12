(WSYR-TV) — For the first time, an item you purchased through Amazon could be eligible to be returned in person at Kohl’s.

The department store partnered with the online retailer at no cost to you.

You can bring certain Amazon items to a Kohl’s customer service desk and they will ship it back for you.

You don’t even need to bring a box, just download or print the return receipt before you go.

