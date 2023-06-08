HOLLEY, N.Y. (WROC) – In the small village of Holley in Orleans County, not one or two, but three sets of twins are set to graduate from high school later this month. And, all six of the twins are also ranking in the top 10 of their senior class.

News 8’s Natalie Kucko sat down with the students at Holley High School as they reflected on their achievements, closing one chapter and beginning another.

Sarah and Shannon Kelly, Ava and Elise Quincey, and Lily and Lydia Sprague have grown up together since kindergarten. By the month’s end, they’ll wrap up their high school careers, together.

“We’ve had such a great support system with being twins. You can have someone to relate to not only academically, but also just personally,” said Sarah Kelly.

As much as the twins say they remained focused on academics, they also say an inevitable bond was formed over the years.



“I’ve had jobs with these two. I’ve taken the bus with these two. I’ve had classes with all of them, so it’s just like we’re always together,” said Ava Quincey.

“We’ve basically grown up together. We had all the same experiences. We all shared mutual friends. We’ve gotten to know what each other likes and doesn’t like,” said Elise Quincey.

Holley High School principal Matthew Feldman says the concept, in and of itself, is rare.

“It’s something I’ve never seen before. I don’t think I’ll ever see it again. This idea of having six out of your top 10, and each of them having a sibling. Three sets of siblings. I think that is pretty amazing,” said Feldman.

While graduating from high school is bittersweet, the students say they’re looking forward to more of some individuality in the future.

“Not to say it’s a bad thing, but we are able to find ourselves without our other half who’s been there our whole life. I think we’re a little excited to find out what it’s going to be like,” said Lily Sprague.

“I think we’ll probably stay in contact because we’re always going to be three sets of twins in our class. That’s something we’ll always proud of,” said Lydia Sprague.

All six of the students say they plan to stay local to the Finger Lakes Region in their next steps, whether it be for college or other pursuits.