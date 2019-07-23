Allendale Columbia calls of merger with The Harley School

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – After months of planning Allendale Columbia made the decision to call off the merger with The Harley School.

The board of trustees at Allendale Columbia made the decision after they talked to parents and looked at their options.

“It was based on parent feedback and our evaluating what it would mean for Allendale Columbia as a school,” said Ann Balderston, board of trustees member. “The best potential was for us to look at opportunities to move forward on our own.”

The school approached Harley with the merger because of declining enrollment and financial uncertainty.

“Our enrollment is actually increasing which is pretty exciting,” said Ann Balderston. “We have had people come forward saying we want to help. We have donors that have come forward and said we want to help in a big way.”

Balderston says staff and faculty are happy the merger is not happening. Tony Tepedino, a teacher at the school, was concerned it would affect what was best for his students.

“Harley had operational control and then my immediate thought was how was this going to impact our students and what’s best for our kids,” said Tepedino. “So the minute it seemed less for of collaborative I immediately became concerned about the work we were doing with our students.”

Harley’s head of school Larry Frye said he was surprised about the decision to call of the merger. But he wishes Allendale Columbia great success.

The board of trustees for Allendale Columbia will be putting together a fundraising campaign to continue the school’s financial stability.

Harley and Allendale Columbia are two of the largest private schools in the region. Both have enrollments between four and five hundred students.