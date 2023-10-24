ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen explained on Tuesday that, since week two, he has been trying to keep his energy as low as possible heading into games.

Allen explained why he believes that’s the way he plays better.

“Just trying to stay in this state of low positive,” Allen said. “Where your energy is not super high and you’re allowing your mind to think and be free and just stay on top of everything. Obviously, as a quarterback, there’s a lot of things going through our mind. So if I can limit myself, my energy and my heart rate, I feel like maybe I can think a little bit more.”

Allen’s primary receiver, Stefon Diggs, has been one of his biggest supporters since joining the team in 2020.

“I’d rather him be locked in and playing at a high level than getting too high at one point and then being too low,” said Diggs. “Him avoiding riding the roller coaster is hard as a QB because there’s so many ups and downs that happen throughout a game, but I appreciate him taking it upon himself to really take those steps forward.”

Allen has put in work off the field to help himself prepare and stay locked in throughout a game.

“I did talk to somebody externally,” said Allen. “Just trying to get that feeling of when I feel like I perform my best. Sometimes, it works. Sometimes, it doesn’t, but I got to figure out what it is.”

Allen has wondered if maybe he should “get up” more for games or even stop thinking and just go out and play. Regardless, Allen says that he still enjoys football.

“Whether I show it or not, I still have a lot of fun playing this game,” Allen said.