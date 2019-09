CANEADEA, N.Y. (WROC)– State Police Amity troopers arrested a Caneadea woman on Friday for animal cruelty.

Troopers were investigating a complaint of four neglected and malnourished dogs that belonged to 37-year-old Terri Mura.

Troopers arrested Mura for four counts of failure to provide sustenance and four counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animals.

Mura was issued appearance tickets for Caneadea Town Court and is due to appear later this month.