SWAIN, N.Y. (WROC) — Thanks to a recently FDA-approved form of gene therapy, an Allegany County family is celebrating a new chance at life for their son, who is the first patient in the world to receive it.

Conner Hess, six, was born with a rare genetic disorder that, if left untreated, would eventually have presented a different outcome for him and his family.

At just one week old, Conner was diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD. The disease eventually evolved into childhood adrenoleukodystrophy, or CALD.

The genetic disorder is typically found in young boys, but not often.

In early childhood, and without any physical symptoms, the disease had begun to form in Conner’s brain.

“September’s MRI came back and they called his neurologist, who confirmed the CALD began. It is very time sensitive to get a transplant. We went over our options that day,” said Richelle Brooks, Conner’s mother.

Conner would ultimately need a bone marrow match for a stem cell transplant. Over time, no good matches were found.

Just over one week after his MRI last fall, a gene therapy infusion treatment was approved by the FDA, giving Conner and his family hope for the future. It would ultimately take them from Swain, New York to Boston, Massachusetts.

“It was not acceptable to the family, to us, to the team in Rochester, or to anyone, that we were going to let him progress to the point of neurologic devastation. That was never a choice,” said Dr. Christy Duncan, who oversees clinical research with gene therapy at Boston Children’s Hospital. “He is breaking ground, and it was a huge milestone to have therapy that is available to him. Without it, his options were not zero, but they were certainly limited.”

Dr. Duncan worked with Conner at Boston Children’s Hospital, and says if CALD is left untreated, it causes significant regression often leading to death.

The one-time transfusion process was followed by chemotherapy.

“The hardest part is over and we’re just so glad to save our sons’ life with this. It’s a gamechanger that we were so blessed to have the journey of,” said Brooks.

“Right now, we consider this a success for him. He will have stopped regressing. He’ll be able to go back to school in the fall and lead a happy healthy life,” said Dr. Duncan.

Conner’s mother says fortunately, he has recovered quickly. She says she is hopeful this treatment will help to save the lives of other children living with the same condition.

His mother credits newborn screening provided in New York State, which is one of only 36 states nationwide to offer it for the disease.