Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter, but he’s just fine

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WDVM) – A Jeopardy! clip went viral on Twitter Thursday afternoon, causing Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the TV game show, to trend on the social media site.

A “trending topic” on Twitter is typically a word, phrase, name or hashtag that enough Twitter accounts are tweeting about that it becomes viral.

Alex Trebek was trending on Twitter on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Often, a celebrity name makes the trending topic list if they have passed. Trebek, thankfully, was trending for a completely different reason — saying something unexpected during an episode of Jeopardy!

In the clip, tweeted by user @olivia_vault, Trebek is doing his usual banter with contestants between rounds, where the contestant brings up something about themselves.

The exchange goes:

Trebek: “Her favorite type of music is something I’ve never heard of but it doesn’t sound like fun.”

Contestant: “I think it’s very fun. It’s called ‘Nerdcore Hip-hop’ … it’s people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love. Video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners. It’s really catchy and fun.”

Trebek: “Losers, in other words.”

The exchange had so many Twitter users sharing it or responding to it, that ‘Alex Trebek’ became a #10 trending topic, with 37,000 tweets and counting as of Thursday at 2 p.m.

Users worriedly checking on why Alex Trebek is trending were met with a funny surprise, and a much needed one amid the stress over the pandemic.

