Albany officer on leave following shooting incident in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WTEN-TV) - An Albany Police officer has been placed on administrative leave following an off-duty incident in Utica.

According to the Utica Police Department, at 5 a.m. officers were dispatched to Lincoln Avenue following a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, police say they found Shatelle Hooks, 35, of Syracuse, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Hooks was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say 34-year-old Christofer Kitto, who was at the residence and an off-duty officer with the Albany Police Department, fired the shots following an altercation between Kitto and Hooks.

During the altercation, police say Hooks displayed a knife and demanded property from Kitto in an attempt to rob him. Upon being confronted with the knife, police say Kitto drew a weapon and shot him several times.

At this time, the Utica Police Department determined the shooting appears to be a justifiable homicide.

Police said Kitto had $3,000 in cash among other property in his possession.

Kitto was charged with one count of patronizing a prostitute. Police said Kitto went to that location specifically to engage in a sex act for cash.

The incident remains under investigation.

An internal investigation is also being conducted by the Albany Police Department's Office of Professional Standards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at (315)-223-3510.