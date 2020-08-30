Albany 3-year-old boy shot in the leg

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A 3-year-old boy has been shot on Clinton Street, Albany shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Officers found the boy at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Shortly after the call, an adult male arrived at Albany Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg and buttocks. The adult’s injuries are also not thought to be life-threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. Tips that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.