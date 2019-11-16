Alabama woman claims man attempted to lure her daughter with ‘free puppies’

PELHAM, A.L. (WIAT)– A woman from Pelham, Alabama, is warning others after she said her daughter was approached by a stranger.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Gaye Pardue Owens said a man approached her daughter at a gas station saying he was selling puppies, but her daughter did not see or hear any animals in his van.

The incident was reported to the Pelham Police Department.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they could not locate the man nor his car.

PPD gave this reminder: “Situational awareness is key. Pay attention to your surroundings. Put your phone away while you are walking to and from your vehicle. Have your keys in hand. Doing so could help prevent you from becoming the victim of a crime.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate.