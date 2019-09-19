Alabama teens charged in officer-involved shooting, chase

News
Posted: / Updated:

TARRANT, A.L. (WIAT) — Two teens have been charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting Monday in Tarrant.

Tarrant police have confirmed that Keondre Marquise McGhee, 19, and Jatrell Demond Clark, 18, fired shots into a home Monday night. No one was injured in the drive-by.

TPD then attempted to stop the vehicle McGhee and Clark were driving, both parties exchanged shots. McGhee and Clark then led TPD on a chase that ended up in a crash in a neighborhood. The two were then arrested by TPD.

No other information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss