Alabama teens charged in officer-involved shooting, chase

TARRANT, A.L. (WIAT) — Two teens have been charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting Monday in Tarrant.

Tarrant police have confirmed that Keondre Marquise McGhee, 19, and Jatrell Demond Clark, 18, fired shots into a home Monday night. No one was injured in the drive-by.

TPD then attempted to stop the vehicle McGhee and Clark were driving, both parties exchanged shots. McGhee and Clark then led TPD on a chase that ended up in a crash in a neighborhood. The two were then arrested by TPD.

No other information has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.