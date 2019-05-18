Alabama: One dead, eight others shot at high school graduation party

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKRG-TV) - Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said a high school graduation party fueled by alcohol spiraled out of control early Saturday morning. One man is dead and eight other people were hurt in a shooting at the old Escambia County Middle School.

Brooks said the initially they were called to the old school, that's now used as a community center for gunshots being heard in the area at 2 a.m. He said when officers arrived it was chaos with more than 300 people running around.

Brooks said it started with two women fighting and then more people jumped in with gunshots. Brooks said one person was found dead in the cafeteria. Eight others were taken to Atmore Community Hospital for treatment.

One of the eight injured was flown by medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of more serious injuries.

According to Brooks, they have made no arrests at this time but they believe they know who they are looking for and do not believe there is a general danger to the public. The chief said the invitation to this party spread fast on social media and vowed something like this won't happen again.