MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey signed two bills on Friday, April 8 in regards to transgender children and teenagers in Alabama.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, she signed Senate Bill 184, the Alabama Vulnerable Child Protection Act as well as House Bill 322.

The Alabama Vulnerable Child Protection Act will prevent children from getting gender reassignment treatments. House Bill 322 will require children to use the bathroom based on their biological sex.

“I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl,” Ivey said.

Parents of transgender children in the state are not happy about the governor signing the two bills into law.

“My child is not a political tool. This is not a fair fight to pick on vulnerable children,” one mother of a 13-year-old trans boy said when being interviewed by the Associated Press.

Angus, a 16-year-old trans teen said he feels it is child abuse to not let children transition.

“The government is saying, ‘Oh, parents are abusing their children by letting them transition. Actually, it’s more child abuse to not let them transition if they come out. What these bills are really doing is putting trans youth’s lives at risk because these suicide rates will spike exponentially. And a lot of families will lose their children,” Angus said.